Bars will be able to bring some customers inside and large restaurants and gyms are going to be a little more full inside starting tomorrow, June 2, the first day that Monterey County officially enters the Yellow Tier of the California Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
The county's case rate remained below the threshold of 2.0 cases per 100,000 residents for two weeks in a row, which was its ticket to leaving the more restrictive Orange Tier.
That means bars can welcome up to 25 percent of patrons indoors, with a maximum of 100 for larger venues. Restaurants remain at 50 percent inside but for larger places there's no longer a 200-person cap. Gyms can double capacity from 25 to 50 percent.
Monterey County actually did better last week than the week before on its case rate. The first week met the Yellow Tier threshold the rate was 1.9 cases per 100,000 residents. The second week the case rate was 1.0 cases per 100,000.
Yellow Tier also means that conferences, meetings and receptions can resume outdoors only with up to 200 people. That number doubles if attendees provide proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test.
For a complete list of what is opening up go to the state's website at covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.
The change comes just 13 days before California drops distancing restrictions for most businesses and activities. According to an announcement by the California Department of Public Health on May 21, indoor "mega" events of 5,000 or more people will require verification of vaccinations or negative Covid tests. Officials are recommending large outdoor events do the same.
The announcement also stated that current masking requirements will remain, meaning that fully vaccinated people will be able to go without masks outdoors except large events. Masks for all will still be required indoors away from home and on public transportation. Unvaccinated people will be required to wear masks outdoors whenever they cannot maintain safe physical distancing.
