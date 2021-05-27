After coming within shouting distance of Yellow Tier earlier this month, only to have cases tick upward and leaving Monterey County in the more restrictive Orange Tier, the county appears to now be on its way to Yellow again by next Wednesday, June 2.
The California Department of Public Health announced on Tuesday that the county's case rate is 1.9 cases per 100,000 residents, with only a 1.0 percent test positivity rate and an adjusted test rate using health equity metrics of 1.1 percent.
If the county can remain at a case rate of below 2.0 cases, less than 2.0 percent test positivity rate and 2.2 adjusted test positivity rate for one more week, it will be allowed to move to the Yellow Tier next week.
Less than two weeks later, on June 15, the state is expected to reopen completely. In the meantime, moving into Yellow Tier will be good news for the Monterey Bay Aquarium, which currently may only open to 50 percent under Orange Tier rules. That limit will go away in the Yellow Tier, although safety measures will still be followed.
It's also good news for bars, which will be able to welcome patrons indoors up to 25 percent, 100 people maximum. Restaurants will remain at 50 percent capacity indoors but larger restaurants will no longer have to cap guests at 200 maximum. That goes for movie theaters as well. Wineries and breweries will double capacity to 50 percent, but with a cap of 200 people indoors total.
Gyms will be able to double capacity to 50 percent, plus open up saunas and steam rooms. Gatherings will double to a maximum of 100 people outdoors with indoor gathers still strongly discouraged.
A complete set of guidelines is available on the California Department of Public Health website.
