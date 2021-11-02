Out of about 2,700 Monterey County employees, 92 percent are vaccinated against Covid-19, with less than 20 facing termination for refusing to be vaccinated against the disease as of a county deadline of Oct. 31, according to data shared by Director of Human Resources Irma Ramirez-Bough to the Board of Supervisors today.
There's another 49 employees of the Sheriff's Office who are considered non-compliant with the vaccine mandate—the highest of any department—but the Human Resources Department and the Board of Supervisors have no authority to terminate them, County Counsel Les Girard reported. The only person who has that authority is the independently elected Sheriff, Steve Bernal.
Bernal said back in July immediately after the Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 to enact the vaccine mandate that he would not comply with it, stating that the decision was between an employee and their doctor or clergy.
Of the 49 Sheriff's employees, 15 are under a state mandate to be vaccinated because they work in the jail, which recently experienced an outbreak of Covid-19 among prisoners and staff. Supervisor Luis Alejo referenced 17 deputies who were recently out sick due to Covid during the outbreak.
"I just want to take a moment to urge our sheriff to follow the board policy. We didn't make any exceptions here because the policy should be fair and consistent to all employees," Alejo said, adding, "when our public safety, law enforcement officers are not vaccinated they not only could put their own health in danger but that of the public as well."
Another 52 Sheriff's employees were able to get approved religious or medical exemptions, along with another approximately 150 employees from other departments. Those employees will face weekly testing for Covid and must wear personal protective equipment.
The non-compliant employees who do not work for the Sheriff have five business days to change their minds before being fired. They can either apply for an exemption, show proof of a first vaccination, or proof of an upcoming vaccination appointment.
