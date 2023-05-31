Wednesday, May 31 was the last day of operations for Monterey County’s resource center and meal distribution site at Pajaro Middle School. The center opened on March 23, when with the reentry process started and hundreds of Pajaro residents where able to go back home after mandatory evacuations due to flooding after a levee breach on March 11. They immediately began to assess the damages and start the process of cleaning their homes, many of which were impacted by floodwaters.
The county offered a variety of services including portable bathrooms and showers, as well as food and cleaning supply distribution at Pajaro Middle School and Pajaro Park.
The services that ended today included laundry, restrooms, food distribution and pet food distribution.
The closure of the center today comes two weeks after an emergency shelter set up at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds closed on May 15. Officials say demand for services at the pop-up resource center dwindled.
The Pajaro River levee broke in March 11 during in middle of the night, displacing thousands of Pajaro residents, many of them low-income people who speak Spanish or Mexican Indigenous languages.
The VITA bus, which helps with tax preparation services, will be in town on Saturday, June 3.
Residents can still apply for FEMA online until June 5.
People who still need access to resources as they repopulate can call 211 for assistance.
