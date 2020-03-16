With many students relying on their schools for meals, education officials in Monterey County are planning to offer food pick up during coronavirus-related closures. Some schools already are already serving meals.
“No meals will be eaten on premises,” says Jessical Hull, the Monterey County Office of Education communications and public relations officer. “Because of this unique pandemic, and schools deciding to close on Friday, they have been working all weekend to come up with a plan. Some of these plans do take a little more time to put into place. We hope in the next day or two each district has a plan in place.”
Meals will be provided to any child (age 0-18) in need. When picking up meals students must be present to receive them. Parents, guardians or other students may not pick up meals for other individuals.
Students that were already going to be out of school during this closure because of spring break are not officially included in meal plans, but if they are concerned about food scarcity during the break, they can reach out to any local district or food bank for assistance.
The Food Bank for Monterey County can be reached at (831) 758-1523 or 353 W Rossi St., Salinas, CA 93907.
If students or families have specific questions about plans they should call their district office.
The Weekly will be updating school meal plans as they are posted.
For more school-related updates visit the Monterey County Office of Education webpage at: https://www.montereycoe.org/resources/alerts/coronavirus/
Alisal Union School District
Breakfast and Lunch: Families can drive-thru or walk-up and pick up meals for the children in their family, at a number of school sites. Children must be present in order for meals to be provided. The following schools will provide lunch for that day and breakfast for the following day. Meals will be served between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, in the parking lot or bus lane at each participating school. Please stay in your car or walk-up if you have no means of transportation. The meals will be passed out based on the number of children in the car or who walk up with a parent/guardian.
Schools Offering Meals:
- Alisal Community
- Fremont Elementary
- Frank Paul Elementary
- Martin Luther King Jr. Academy
- Dr. Oscar F. Loya Elementary
- Cesar Chavez Elementary
- Creekside Elementary
- Bardin Elementary
The following schools will NOT have meals services at their sites, but students can still pick up food at different locations
- Virginia Rocca Barton students can pick meals at Frank Paul Elementary
- Jesse G. Sanchez students can pick up meals at Martin Luther king Jr. Academy
- John Steinbeck students can pick up meals at Creekside Elementary
- Monte Bella Students can pick up meals at Bardin Elementary
Big Sur Unified School District
Coming soon
Bradley Union School District
Bradley School does not operate nutrition services. Bradley families can access free breakfast and lunch and the following locations:
- San Antonio School - 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m., any student under 18 who is present, lunch and breakfast will be served.
- Lillian Larsen Elementary - 11 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., any student under 18 who is present, lunch for that day, breakfast for the following day.
Carmel Unified School District
Coming soon
Chualar Union School District
Chualar Union Elementary School District will be serving breakfast and lunch starting March 17, 2020. The distribution of meals will be a “Grab and Go” method for students to come and pick up their meals for the day. Lunch and breakfast can be picked up Monday through Friday starting at 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. Families can drive-thru or walk up to the Multipurpose gym and pick up their meals. For those children living outside the Chualar Community, the “Grab and Go” meals will be delivered daily by the school bus driver to their normal bus stop locations.
Gonzales Unified School District
Coming soon
Graves School District
Coming soon
Greenfield Union School District
Breakfast and Lunch: Grab-and-go meals will be provided twice a day at each school campus for those who live within City of Greenfield limits. Breakfast will be available for pick-up from 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Lunch will be available for pick-up from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
For those who live outside of City of Greenfield limits or in Arroyo Seco, meals will be delivered daily by bus to their normal bus stop locations. Breakfast will be delivered at 8 a.m. and lunch will be delivered at noon.
King City Union School District
King City Union School District is on Spring Break from March 16th to March 20th. Plans following Spring Break will be:
King City Union School District will be providing grab-and-go meals serving breakfast and lunch daily (Monday - Friday) from 10 a.m. to noon. starting March 23, 2020 at our Del Rey and King City Arts Magnet Campuses. This will be available for youth ages 1 to 18.
Lagunita School District
Lagunita School is partnering with Santa Rita Union School District to accommodate Lagunita families at their Bolsa Knolls food pick-up location. See Santa Rita Union School District details below.
Mission Union School District
Coming soon
Monterey Peninsula Unified School District
Breakfast and Lunch: MPUSD is on Spring Break from March 16th through March 27th. Due to the unexpected closure of our preschools, MPUSD wants to ensure our preschool children have access to food during the two-week closure. Nutrition Services will provide grab-and-go meals with lunch and breakfast for the next day to each child present at time of pick up. Pick up will be a drive-thru system available from 10 a.m. to noon each weekday.
- Marina Child Center, 3066 Lake Drive, Marina, in Bus Parking Lot
- Seaside Child Center, 1450 Elm Avenue, Seaside, in Flores Parking Lot
North Monterey County Unified School District
Breakfast and Lunch: Families can pick up free lunch and breakfast for the following day in a mobile walk up or drive-thru meal service for children 18 and under. This will occur starting Monday March 16th through Friday March 20th, at three sites from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Additional information about food services beyond March 20, will be provided at a later date.
- North Monterey County High School – Drive-thru service in the student parking lot
- Castroville Elementary School – Drive-thru service will enter on Pajaro Street and exit on Union Street and look for signage. Walk-up service will enter on Union St. through the front gates and exit on Pajaro St.
- Prunedale Elementary School – Drive-thru service in the bus lane of the parking lot.
These meals will be available for free for anyone 18 and under, regardless of what school they attend. No paperwork is required. Children must be present in order to receive one meal per child. Meals will be provided based on the number of children present
Pacific Grove Unified School District
Breakfast and Lunch: Pick-up for the following day will be a mobile “walk-up” and/or “drive-thru” meal service system with children aged 18 and under attending Pacific Grove Unified School District. This will occur on Monday, March 16th through Tuesday, March 31st, on Monday through Friday, at two of our school sites from 11:30 a.m - 12:15 p.m.
- Robert Down Elementary, 485 Pine Avenue
- Pacific Grove High School, 615 Sunset Drive
Meals will be available for free for all PGUSD students, aged 18 and under, at either location regardless of what school they attend regularly. No paperwork is required. Student(s) must be present at the time of meal pick up for their meal(s).
Salinas City Elementary School District
SCESD will continue to provide a free bagged lunch and breakfast (for the following day) to any child(ren), ages 1 to 18. This includes any siblings, regardless of which school/district they attend. Children must be present. Meals will be served Monday - Friday from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Meals will be served in an easy drive-thru or walk-up system. Meals will begin on Tuesday, March 17th at:
- Sherwood Elementary, 110 S. Wood St.
- Kammann Elementary, 521 Rochex Ave.
- Mission Park Elementary, 403 W. Acacia St.
Starting Wednesday, March 18th, we will be expanding to these additional locations:
- Boronda Meadows Elementary, 915 Larkin Dr.
- Natividad Elementary, 1465 Modoc Ave.
- Lincoln Elementary, 705 California St.
- El Gabilan Elementary, 1256 Linwood St.
- Los Padres Elementary, 1130 John St.
- Roosevelt Elementary, 120 Capitol St.
- Buena Vista Middle School, 18250 Tara Dr.
Salinas Union High School District
Breakfast and Lunch: Nutrition Services will continue to provide breakfast and lunch for students during the closures. Students must be present with their student ID to receive a to-go meal for themselves and any sibling (regardless of which school or district they attend). Given that Monday, March 16th is a holiday, student meals will begin on Tuesday, March 17th. Pick-up will take place between 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at each school site.
San Antonio Union School District
Breakfast and Lunch: Families may visit the cafeteria door to pick up to-go breakfast and lunch on regularly scheduled school days from 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 am., beginning Monday, March 16.
San Ardo Union School District
We will have a pick-up for breakfast, lunch, and snack from 8:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. daily from March 16th - 20th. Details for subsequent dates will be coming soon.
San Lucas Union School District
Breakfast and Lunch: Families may stop by the front of the school to pick up lunch and the following day's breakfast - one pick up per student - on regularly scheduled school days between 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., beginning Monday, March 16.
Santa Rita Union School District
Breakfast and Lunch: SRUSD is on Spring Break from March 16th through March 20th. Beginning March 23rd grab-and-go meals will be provided for our community during the school closure. Breakfast and lunch will be available to everyone in the community 18 years of age and younger for pick-up at Bolsa Knolls Middle School, New Republic Elementary, and Santa Rita Elementary.
Lunch and breakfast for the following day will be provided for each child present at the time of pick up. You are welcome to pick up meals at any of the three sites previously listed at the following times while school is closed: Monday: 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday - Friday: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Soledad Unified School District
Breakfast and Lunch: Families can drive-thru to pick up meals for the children in their family, at a number of school sites. Children must be present in order for meals to be provided. Meals will be served between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, in the parking lot or bus lane at each participating school. Please stay in your car and meals will be passed through based on the number of children in the car.
Schools offering meals are -
• San Vicente Elementary
• Main Street Middle School
• Gabilan Elementary
• Soledad High School
• Rose Ferrero Elementary
• Pinnacle High School/CEC
• Frank Ledesma Elementary
• Jack Franscioni Elementary
South Monterey County Joint Union High School District
Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch will be available at all sites between 7:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. Planning for grab-and-go deliveries for remote locations still in the works.
Spreckels Union School District
Coming soon
Washington Union School District
Washington Union School District is on Spring Break from March 16th to March 20th. Plans following Spring Break will be announced soon.
Charter Schools
Bay View Academy
Bay View Academy is on Spring Break from March 16th to March 23rd. Plans following Spring Break will be announced soon.
Big Sur Charter
Coming soon
International School of Monterey
ISM is on spring break March 16th - 27th. By May 25th, the school will announce plans for distributing meals on school closure days following the break.
Learning for Life Charter
Coming soon
Monterey Bay Charter
Coming soon
Monterey County Home Charter
Coming soon
Oasis Charter Public School
Coming soon
Pinnacle Academy Charter
Coming soon
