A Monterey County sheriff's deputy is in the hospital undergoing surgery for two gunshot wounds as of 10:30am Wednesday morning, May 31. The injuries are believed not to be life threatening, according to officials who confirmed basic details of the shooting to the Weekly on the condition of anonymity because a formal statement has not yet been prepared and the incident remains ongoing.
The deputy was serving an eviction notice to a resident of an apartment near the corner of East Market Street and Sun Street in Salinas when the resident fired, striking the deputy twice, once through the shoulder and once in the side.
The suspected shooter remains barricaded in his apartment. Law enforcement officers from local, state and federal agencies are on the scene, and have barricaded off a large area.
Officials have issued a shelter-in-place order in the neighborhood as officers continue attempts to de-escalate the confrontation with the suspect. People in businesses and residences are under orders to stay in place until further notice in the following perimeter: south of Calle Cebu, north of East Market Street, East of Peach Drive and west of Highway 101.
More information will be reported later today; Weekly reporters are on the scene.
