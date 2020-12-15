The lucrative contract for the management of the county-owned Laguna Seca racetrack is the subject of a lawsuit filed on Dec. 14 in Monterey County Superior Court by a businessman whose bid was rejected.
The lawsuit from motor racing veteran Chris Pook says that the county of Monterey conducted a rushed and “sham” selection process that “ripped to shreds the principles of a fair process and promoted the concepts of favoritism, fraud and corruption.” Pook is demanding a yet unspecified amount in damages.
Reached for comment by email, Assistant County Administrative Officer Dewayne Woods, who oversees Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca and managed the selection process on behalf of the Board of Supervisors, rejected Pook’s allegations. “The county believes the process was fair and appropriate,” Woods says.
The Weekly reported in July as part of an investigation into the Laguna Seca contract that Pook was considering a lawsuit. Before resorting to a lawsuit, he filed a claim with the county for $1 million; he was denied.
The lawsuit alleges that the county had already selected retired hotelier John Narigi and his firm A&D Narigi Consulting, when it solicited a proposal for the management of the Laguna Seca Recreation Area, which includes the track as well as surrounding park and nearby campground, on Oct. 15. The deadline to submit proposals was 15 days later.
“The county only needed a fifteen-day response time because…the contract for the management of the Laguna Seca Recreation Area, had already been negotiated between A&D Narigi Consulting and Woods and the county,” the lawsuit alleges.
By comparison, the county took 10 months to evaluate proposals for Laguna Seca the last time around, which was in 2016, the lawsuit states.
Narigi was also given exclusive access to internal financial records and operating information for the track, according to the lawsuit.
Pook argues that fair process would likely have favored in his selection over Narigi, considering Pook’s extensive experience in the motor racing industry, including as the founder of the Long Beach Grand Prix. Pook’s proposal was “far better for the taxpayers of Monterey County than Narigi’s proposal,” the lawsuit says.
Narigi was not yet aware a lawsuit against the county had been filed and declined to comment for this story.
