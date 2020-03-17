Renters in unincorporated Monterey County on the brink of eviction because they don't have cash to pay the rent have a little breathing room for a couple of months during the pandemic. The County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on March 17 for a moratorium on "failure to pay rent" evictions through May 31.
The moratorium does not apply to the 12 incorporated cities in the county. They would have to each pass their own moratoriums.
The move by the Board of Supervisors came a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order authorizing local governments to halt evictions for renters and homeowners.
The moratorium does not relieve any renter of the obligation to pay rent, nor does it block landlords from asking for rent.
Prior to approving the moratorium, the supervisors approved sending a letter the the Monterey County Superior Court asking to pause all eviction proceedings going through the court process until May 31.
Supervisor Jane Parker said she supported pausing eviction proceedings but indicated she'd be open to extending to a later date because it will take people longer than a couple of months to recuperate financially from a shutdown during the pandemic.
