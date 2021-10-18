Monterey County Sheriff Steve Bernal will not seek reelection and will retire at the end of 2022, according to an Oct. 18 video message Bernal posted on the Monterey County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
Bernal, his office and the county chapter of the Deputy Sheriff's Association did not return the Weekly's request for comment.
In the video message, Bernal said he was grateful for the community's support throughout his seven-year tenure.
"This decision was not an easy decision for me to make," Bernal said. "Prior to law enforcement career, I spent 13 years in the crop dusting business. Now, it's time for Leslie and I to focus on our growing family."
Bernal said his office has "done a great job with succession planning" and he is "confident we have great leadership here to continue improving our mission into the future."
Bernal has been a polarizing figure during his seven years as the county's top cop. In May, the Monterey County Board of Supervisors voted to censure Bernal for an alleged misuse of public funds; however, District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni's team declined to bring any charges against Bernal after they determined they could not prove Bernal was responsible for any crime.
Bernal was first elected as county sheriff in 2014 and won re-election by a landslide in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.