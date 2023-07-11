As predicted, the shelter for the County of Monterey and City of Salinas filled up quickly the week of Fourth of July, prompting Hitchcock Road Animal Services officials to issue a "code red" community notice over the weekend in hopes of alerting owners of missing pets to come in or encouraging people to adopt a new furry friend.
Shelter officials waived a majority of fees for people reclaiming their lost pets. They are also continuing adoption specials: $50 to adopt a dog; $20 to adopt a cat.
They are asking people who are missing dogs to check the shelter. More info is available at co.monterey.ca.us/government/departments-a-h/health/monterey-county-animal-services/find-a-lost-pet.
If someone finds a stray dog, officials are asking people to make every effort to locate the owner before bringing it to the shelter. Posting on social media, walking around the neighborhood and talking to neighbors are good options, as is having the dog scanned for a chip.
