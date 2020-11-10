Hours after Monterey County announced its bid to move from the Purple Tier into the less restrictive Red Tier during Covid-19 had been denied by the California Department of Public Health, the county received more bad news: Its case rate jumped from 7 cases per 100,000 residents to 10 per 100,000, for the week ending on Oct. 31.
In addition, although the overall test positivity rate decreased, the positivity rate in the census tracts struggling the most Covid spread sharply increased to 7.6 percent, from 5.1 percent last week.
The county cannot move into the Red Tier until that rate—part of the state's Health Equity Metric that monitors diseases in disadvantaged neighborhoods—closes the gap with the rate for the entire county. For Monterey County the health equity rate would have to drop below a 5. The rate would have to then hold for two consecutive weeks.
As of this morning, the Monterey County Health Department is reporting 12,463 cumulative cases, up 97 cases since yesterday. Since the pandemic's beginning in March, 102 residents have died. A total of 9,451 people have recovered.
The state is reporting 33 people hospitalized in Monterey County as of yesterday with 10 in intensive care.
