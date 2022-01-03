The first local baby to be born in the new year is an easy, slow news week story that often gets reported in local news outlets, but let's face it—it's not news, babies are born all day, every day.
But this year, Monterey County's first baby—Aylin (pronounced EYE-leen) Trujillo, who was born at midnight at Natividad Medical Center, did have a notable caveat: Aylin's fraternal twin, Alfredo, was born 15 minutes earlier, i.e., in 2021.
"It’s crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays," mom Fatima Madrigal said in a statement. "I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight."
Dr. Ana Abril Arias, a family doctor at Natividad Medical Group, said in the statement, "This was definitely one of the most memorable deliveries of my career," adding, "It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022. What an amazing way to start the New Year!"
According to an article on the website Freakonomics.com, the odds of twins being born in different years is one in 2,790.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.