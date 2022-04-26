Monterey County Chief Administrative Officer Charles McKee told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, April 26 that he is stepping down as the county's top bureaucrat, a post he has occupied for less than three years. He will officially step down on Dec. 31, 2022, or when a successor is chosen, whichever comes sooner.
McKee was hired in September 2019 after a nationwide search to fill the vacancy left by former CAO Lew Bauman, who had led the county since 2005. McKee was brought on after serving about 16 years as county counsel.
McKee's time as CAO has been largely defined by by leading the county through the pandemic, which took hold after only seven months on job. McKee was forced to navigate the county's ship through a new normal of shelter-in-place, remote work, Zoom meetings, vaccine and mask mandates, a wobbling budget and an influx of federal dollars.
When asked what's next, McKee tells the Weekly that he is embracing the flow.
"No plans yet. My life has been tightly scheduled for a long time," McKee says via email. "I am looking forward to seeing what comes my way, both recreationally and professionally."
In a statement that followed his announcement, McKee said he is proud of what the county has accomplished under his reign in the pursuit of "the interests and equity for all in our diverse county."
"I am convinced that the [county] will continue to be an increasingly strong force in providing professional, vital services and will bring innovative and enterprising approaches to local government,” McKee said in the statement.
The recruiting process for McKee's appointment will begin immediately, according to a release that followed his announcement.
