A Monterey firefighter on a storm-related call in Pacific Grove was injured when a tree fell on him during high winds Thursday night, March 9, a city spokesperson confirms. He was taken to Natividad and as of Friday morning was in stable condition.
Wind gusts of over 20, 30 and occasionally just over 50 miles per hour were recorded on Thursday night, toppling trees and downing power lines all over the Monterey Peninsula.
