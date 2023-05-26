It was clear from the Monterey City Council special meeting on Wednesday, May 24, that the Sports Center and its small staff are well loved. The council chamber was packed with dozens of patrons who came out to sing the center's praises as not just a place to work out, but also a place to socialize and feel a part of the community.
"The Monterey Sports Center is the best community gathering place I've ever come to know," said Glen Walder of Pacific Grove. He said it's helped him as he grieves the loss of his wife several years before.
"I have a lot of memories that center around my loss, but by coming to the sports center—which I do almost every day—each time it refreshes me, it renews my hopes and my dreams and to thrive," Walder said.
The outpouring of support came after the council heard a consultant's report on how the city could make the Sports Center successful in the coming years and—importantly for the city—increase revenues to lessen how much the city subsidizes the center to keep it in operation.
Before the pandemic, the city was recovering 78 percent of the center's costs. It was projected to be 50 percent in the current fiscal year, but according to a staff report revenue has been growing better than projections. It had reached 68 percent cost recovery by May, with almost two months left in the fiscal year. In fiscal year 2019-20, the city expended $1.2 million from its general fund. So far this year it's had to spend $2.5 million.
The city lost over $32 million in revenue due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Thanks to cuts in staff and expenses, Monterey has been able to recover, but city programs like the Sports Center continue to struggle with reduced staffing.
When the pandemic began in March 2020, the center had 28 full time employees. It was whittled down to three when it reopened by July 2020, only allowing 20 members inside at a time. The current number of full time employees is six, assisted by part time employees, said Monterey Parks and Recreation Director Karen Larson. (A number of former employees were able to be hired back to other departments of the city.)
Sports Center Manager Andrea Willer told the council that they needed to immediately bring back an assistant manager and a front desk specialist. "Those are needed now. We do not have enough staff to properly supervise the facilities," Willer said.
Consultant Suzy Fisher-Reeder, with The Sports Facility Advisory, also told the council that those two positions should be restored, adding that two other existing positions—fitness supervisor and facility coordinator—should be reclassified and expanded. She recommended fitness supervisor should become a "wellness supervisor" to supervise all wellness programs. The facility coordinator should become the "membership coordinator," to focus on increasing and retaining membership.
Some of the other recommendations included expanding evening hours of operation, as well as school vacation programs, contracting with fitness and wellness instructors instead of hiring them as employees, contracting out custodial services and leasing cardio equipment.
She suggested growing memberships by over 15 percent in the next five years by focusing on teen, adult and corporate memberships.
The idea to contract with instructors and custodians instead of using city staff did not sit well with some patrons who spoke to council. Councilmember Alan Haffa said he agreed with their concerns and suggested the city limit contract positions for only niche fitness classes. "Let's bring back our staff. We made a promise to bring them back...that time has come," Haffa said.
Mayor Tyller Williamson strongly agreed with Haffa about protecting the city's workforce. He also said he wants to focus on inclusion of those in the area who currently cannot afford the center's fees. He suggested creating an affordable option.
"We need to look deeper there because I know there are people in the community who want to participate but can't," Williamson said.
The purpose of the meeting was to hear the report and take public comment. No action was taken. The issue will come back to council at a later date for consideration of future changes.
