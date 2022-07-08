The city of Monterey announced in a statement this morning that longtime mayor and council member Clyde Roberson would not be seeking reelection.
For the last seven-plus years, Roberson has served as Monterey’s mayor, a role he also held for four years in the mid-1980s. He also served as a council member for 16 years in both the ’80s and ‘90s.
In the years Roberson served on the council but not as mayor, the mayor was Dan Albert. In the statement, Roberson endorsed Albert's son, Dan Albert Jr., who currently serves on the council, to succeed him. (Tyller Williamson, the youngest member on the council and only minority, announced his intention to run for mayor this past June.)
In his tenure in the '80's, Roberson helped found both the city-owned Monterey Sports Center and the Neighborhood Improvement Program, and was instrumental in helping form the Rec Trail, a rail-to-trail project.
"Certain goals were always top priorities for me: protecting our quality of life, listening to citizens, keeping Monterey safe and solvent, providing services to residents, and preserving our natural and historical beauty,” Roberson said the statement. “I was and still am committed to retaining Monterey’s small-town feeling."
