For years, it looked like Mary Kay Brewster was on top of the world. She was a successful OB-GYN with a private practice in Monterey who also worked at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula, delivering thousands of babies throughout her career. She was married to an orthopedic surgeon, also practicing at CHOMP. They lived with their two children in a large home set in the scenic hills above Highway 68 on the outskirts of Monterey.
Then came revelations of infidelity by her ex-husband, followed by a creative but criminal series of efforts to get revenge on him and his girlfriend. The more prosaic efforts involved creeping around with weedkiller at night, surreptitiously killing plants in the front yard. The most extreme involved buying a three-and-a-half-foot-long python at a pet shop—plus rats, for the python to eat—and sliding those animals in through the bedroom window of her estranged husband's rental home.
That series of bizarre actions earned Dr. Mary Kay Brewster a criminal conviction in 2015, for two felonies—stalking and vandalism—and misdemeanor trespassing.
Despite it, she was able to keep her medical license, and while she no longer practiced at CHOMP, she kept seeing gynecological patients and added a weight-loss component to her Monterey practice.
The California Medical Board agreed to let Brewster keep her license on a five-year probationary status, which included monitoring and psychiatric evaluations.
According to her San Mateo-based attorney, Michael A. Firestone, Brewster was doing well and intending to petition the California Medical Board to end her probation. Instead, things went horribly off the rails, and as of April 5, Brewster's license to practice medicine has been revoked.
The revocation itself ultimately comes down to a technicality—the Medical Board gives defendants 15 days to provide a defense, and Brewster requested an extension but didn't get one, missing the window—but the Medical Board's complaint focuses on several issues.
Among them are allegations of patient negligence, such as the case of hysterectomy for a 73-year-old woman, with whom Brewster failed to discuss the risks and benefits of the surgery.
In another case, a 23-year-old patient had a miscarriage and Brewster left the surgery center in a hurry after a surgery to remove the fetus, while the patient was still bleeding and recovering. She returned 55 minutes later, but according to the Medical Board's complaint, failed to adequately communicate about a post-operative plan.
Most of the Medical Board's complaint against her, however, does not have to do with patient care. It has to do with an April 7, 2020 arrest for driving under the influence, with a blood-alcohol level of 0.314 percent.
After she was pulled over, according to the complaint, Brewster refused to cooperate with the Monterey police officers who questioned her, and responded by screaming at them. After they removed her from her car, she leaned into one of the officers, shoving him and later kicking him in the thigh.
She was charged on June 8 with misdemeanors including driving under the influence, resisting arrest and battery on a peace officer. On Aug. 20, she pleaded no contest and agreed to abstain from alcohol and attend classes.
Firestone, Brewester's attorney, says she didn't set out that April day to go heavy on the alcohol. It was early in shelter-in-place, and she'd just shut down her practice. Looking for something to occupy her time, she decided to volunteer at a Covid-19 mobile testing clinic, helping collect samples.
In those early days of the pandemic, PPE and sanitizing products were hard to come by. So she bought Everclear to make sanitizer. Some was left in the bottle. "For whatever reason, at the end of the day, she decided to drink a little bit of what was left," Firestone says. Then she got in her car to deliver those samples for lab processing, and was pulled over and arrested.
"Dr. Brewster acknowledges that she made an inexplicable lapse of judgment after the Covid-19 testing was done for the day; she drank some of the remaining grain alcohol that was left in the bottle that was used to make the disinfectant," according to papers filed with the medical board by her attorney.
She was forced to evacuate from her home due to wildfires in the summer of 2020, then her ex-husband, Chris Clevenger, sued to have her evicted from the home they had co-owned. In October, she was evicted, with her practice still closed and income down during the pandemic. On top of that, her former divorce attorney won a judgement against her for $120,000.
All of that stress contributed to significant pain and muscle spasms, incapacitating her for several months, according to papers filed with the Medical Board.
But that story was not considered by the Medical Board, due to the failure to respond within 15 days, ultimately leading to the revocation of her license by default.
"If we'd had an opportunity, think a lot of her issues were defensible," Firestone says.
Even if it had been submitted, it's not clear whether it would have made a difference. In the complaint against her, Medical Board Executive Director William Prasifka wrote: "She engaged in conduct which breaches the rules or ethical code of the medical profession, or conduct which is unbecoming to a member in good standing of the medical profession, and which demonstrates an unfitness to practice medicine."
