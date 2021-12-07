Negotiations are underway between the Monterey Peninsula Community College District Governing Board and its choice for interim superintendent/president, Mark J. Zacovic. The board members voted to hire Zacovic on Friday, Dec. 3, after interviewing him and two other candidates to fill the temporary leadership role.
Zacovic is currently near the end of a three-and-a-half year contract as Interim Vice President of Human Resources and Employee Relations at College of the Desert, located in Palm Desert.
He's served as an administrator for various California Community Colleges over 36 years, according to a press release. He served six years as a college president, 18 years as a chief business officer and five years as an adjunct faculty member.
"After a pointed interview and rigorous discussion, Dr. Zacovic was our unanimous choice," said Yuri Anderson, board chair in the release. "Mark brings the combination of experience, commitment to collaboration and focus on student success we need to continue moving MPC forward."
A contract is scheduled for a vote at the board meeting on Dec. 15. If approved, Zacovic will serve for 18 months beginning on Jan. 18, 2022.
He is replacing former superintendent/president David Martin, who left for a position as chancellor at San Francisco City College. The search for a permanent leader for MPC is expected to begin next fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.