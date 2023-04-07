From music major to community college president, Marshall T. Fulbright III is set to become the new superintendent/president for the Monterey Peninsula Community College District, it was announced Friday, April 7.
The district's Governing Board selected Fulbright from a field of four candidates selected after a nationwide search. His start date is July 1.
"Fulbright possesses the key characteristics the college and community identified as integral to this position," said MPCCD Board Chairperson Rosalyn Green in a press release. "We believe he will inspire, unify and lead us to a shared vision that advances the college into the future."
Green also called Fulbright "an equity-minded leader" who is sensitive to students' needs.
The new superintendent/president will step into a situation where some unifying is needed. Over the last two years board members have consistently bickered and faced other challenges in getting along and making decisions.
Fulbright earned a bachelor's of music from Chapman University and a masters of music from UC Santa Barbara. He holds a doctorate in education from Azusa Pacific University, where his research focused on unconscious bias awareness training in community college hiring practices.
He currently serves as the vice president of academic affairs at Grossmont College in El Cajon. He serves on the California Community College Curriculum Committee (5C) as a chief instructional officer representative. He was also selected to serve on the 5C diversity, equity and inclusion workgroup.
The board is expected to approve an employment agreement at its next regular meeting scheduled for 4pm on Wednesday, April 26.
