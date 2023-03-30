Four finalists are about to have their closeups in the search for a new superintendent/president of Monterey Peninsula College, following a nationwide search. Public forums for the four to introduce themselves are taking place April 3-4, followed soon after by a final selection by the MPC Board of Trustees.
Anyone who wants to ask questions of the candidates must do so in writing by 5pm, Thursday, March 30. The online form to submit questions is available here.
The four candidates are: Santanu Bandyopadhyay, formerly president of Columbia College and Modesto Junior College of the Yosemite Community College District; Kristine De Memmo, currently serving as vice president of planning and development at Riverside City College; Marshall T. Fulbright III, vice president of academic affairs at Grossmont College; Shouan Pan, who has held several senior-level positions at community colleges in Seattle, Arizona and Florida.
Bandyopadhyay and Pan will be the focus of the forums starting at 9am, Monday, April 3. Forums for Fullbright and Memo take place starting 9am, Tuesday, April 4.
For more information about each of the candidates and the forums, visit the college's superintendent/president search webpage.
The MPC Board of Trustees is holding closed session meetings after each of the forums. The board is expected to approve an employment contract for one of the final four candidates soon after the forums are complete. The anticipated start date for the new superintendent/president is July 1, 2023.
The new leader will be taking over for the last permanent superintendent/president, David Martin, who left in the fall of 2021. The trustees hired Mark J. Zacovic to serve as the interim, beginning in January 2022.
