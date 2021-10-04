Almost exactly one year ago on Oct. 23, the Monterey Peninsula College community was cheering the selection of David Martin as the permanent superintendent of the community college district and president of the college. Martin was selected over four other finalists after serving as the interim superintendent/president since 2019.
After a short tenure he's moving on to another job with City College of San Francisco, where he beat out two other finalists to be selected as its new permanent chancellor, City College announced on Sept. 22.
Martin is returning to his roots—before he came to MPC to serve as vice president of administrative services and chief business officer, he worked for City College as its chief financial officer and later as interim vice chancellor finance and administration.
At MPC Martin took over as interim superintendent/president after the departure of Walt Tribley, and was credited with bringing some stability back to the college after a tumultuous period of conflict between faculty and administration and accreditation issues.
Martin led MPC through successfully negotiated labor contracts, as well as through a comprehensive educational master plan and transitioning the campus to online classes during the pandemic. A facilities and technology master plan completed under his leadership helped the college to make its case to the voters for passage of Measure V, a $230 million bond.
Martin begins his job in San Francisco on Nov. 1. That gives the MPC Board of Trustees approximately one month to find an acting superintendent/president to serve until they can hire an interim leader. The board met Sept. 30 in a special session for a preliminary discussion on how best to proceed.
"While that pains us we wish David the best in his next step," said Chair Yuri Anderson at the start of the virtual meeting.
Anderson formed an ad hoc committee composed of herself and Trustee Loren Steck to work with human resources staff as they search for an acting leader while simultaneously finding a consultant to help the board in hiring an interim.
Board members agreed they would likely tap one of the current administrative staff to serve as an acting superintendent/president starting Nov. 1, although they did not rule out the possibility of someone from outside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.