The union representing the faculty of Monterey Peninsula College has secured a tentative deal with the administration for a three-year contract, which could mean raises and reduced workloads for instructors and an end to years of labor acrimony on campus.
The agreement between the Monterey Peninsula College Teachers Association and the Monterey Peninsula Community College District resulted from “a productive and collegial process,” the college said in a press release.
“This contract will help benefit faculty and students alike,” the union’s president, Lauren Blanchard, said in the release. “Students will benefit from greater access to instructors during office hours and active learning environments. Faculty will benefit from the stable working conditions and scheduled raises that come with being in a multi-year contract for the first time since 2011.”
MPC faculty went without a contract for five years until November 2018, and the deal reached then brought a contract that expired less than a year later, on June 30.
The new contract can be ratified once faculty members vote on it in the coming weeks and after the Board of Trustees approves. The board is scheduled to take up the matter for a vote on Sept. 25, says MPC spokesperson Kristin Darken.
The meeting will also mark the debut of the college’s new trustee, Rosalyn Green. At its last meeting Aug. 29, the MPC Board of Trustees picked Green to fill the vacancy in the Area 1 seat representing Seaside and Sand City.
The labor deal comes as MPC transitions into a new administration. Earlier this summer David Martin, took over as interim president/superintendent, replacing Walter Tribley. Blanchard has said that Martin’s appointment boosted morale among instructors.
“This agreement represents another step forward in the continued strengthening of our labor partnership with our valuable faculty, who diligently serve our students every day,” Martin said in a statement.
