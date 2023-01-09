With potentially thousands of residents and hospitality workers impacted by evacuation orders and evacuation warnings in the low-lying areas of Monterey County's rivers, over one dozen hotels and inns on the Monterey Peninsula are offering special rates for evacuees, according to the Monterey Convention and Visitors Bureau.
A current list of hotels offering the rates is available here. Call each hotel directly for prices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.