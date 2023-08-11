Car Week is here and that means increased traffic, more pedestrians, and according to local law enforcement, more traffic violations. Events have already kicked off, but police are focused on big events running Aug. 13 through Aug. 20, with a reminder to obey traffic laws and drive safely.
There will be more patrols in Monterey this weekend and through next week focusing on speeding, reckless driving and illegal modifications on cars, among several other issues. Not only can drivers expect a ticket for racing and driving recklessly, but vehicles will be impounded for 30 days.
“In previous years the MPD has seen an increased in speed-related violations, equipment violations and truck route violations associated with Car Week,” the MPD wrote in a statement.
In 2022, Monterey officers made 227 traffic stops during Car Week, including 149 traffic citations, five towed cars, and 10 arrests.
Trucks are not an exception either and truck drivers are reminded to park in designated parking accordingly.
“Truck routes will be strictly enforced and trucks found driving or parking outside the designated truck route will be subject to a $260 fine,” the statement reads.
