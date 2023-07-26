Monterey police are looking for 43-year-old Salvator "Tory" Lucido, who went missing on Saturday, July 22.
Lucido was last seen at the end of Shafter Avenue, where his bike had been located. It's believed that he may have wandered into the Del Monte Forest near Pebble Beach.
Law enforcement officials, in addition to groups of volunteers, have been searching for Lucido since Saturday. He suffers from seizures and may be out of medication.
Lucido left his cell phone and personal items at his house before leaving, according to police. If you have any information, MPD encourages you to call 646-3914.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.