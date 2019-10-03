The Federal Aviation Administration announced $986 million in grants to airports across the country for infrastructure improvements, and Monterey Regional made the cut, receiving $5.1 million. (Larger airports, like Los Angeles International, received $40 million for a sound insulation project and taxiway construction.)
The funds at MRY will be used for taxiway and apron reconstruction. Aprons are areas where aircraft park, load and unload passengers and cargo and refuel.
“This significant investment in airport improvements in California will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said in press release.
For MRY, it’s the second recent grant from the FAA. In June, the airport received $6.8 million toward acquisition of three adjacent properties on Highway 68 with an eye on a future project to construct a new, larger, more modern terminal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.