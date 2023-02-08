Dennis the Menace is coming home.
Local authorities have recovered the famous statue of the legendary comic book-turned-TV-and-movie character, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday, Feb. 8. The bronze statue has been missing since Aug. 21, when it was stolen (and not for the first time) from its home at Dennis the Menace Playground in Monterey’s El Estero Park.
At a press conference in Salinas on Wednesday afternoon, Monterey Sheriff Tina Nieto said authorities discovered the statue in a canal by Roberts Lake in Seaside, near the In-N-Out Burger on Del Monte Blvd., after the Monterey Police Department received an anonymous tip about its location. Monterey police then informed the Sheriff’s Office, which helped them find and recover the statue.
Law enforcement officials at the press conference were accompanied by the three-and-a-half-foot-tall depiction of Dennis, who was created by the late cartoonist and Monterey County native Hank Ketcham. They said that the statue was found completely submerged in the canal’s roughly four-foot-deep waters.
Authorities have still not found those responsible for the theft—but said that, if caught, they could be subject to a grand theft felony charge. They also don’t know when the statue will be reinstalled at Dennis the Menace Playground, but noted that parks officials would be responsible for any future, and apparently sorely needed, theft prevention measures.
