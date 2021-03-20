Monterey County's new status in the Red Tier for California's Blueprint for Safer Economy means gyms can open up indoors to 10 percent capacity, prompting the city of Monterey to quickly reopen its Sports Center, beginning Monday, March 22, the city announced this week.
The center will be open 8am-7pm, Monday through Thursday, and 8am-1pm, Friday and Saturday. Group exercise classes will begin March 29. The indoor pools are scheduled to open on April 5. (Under the state guidelines pools are allowed to open for "drowning prevention classes," aka swimming lessons.)
Ten percent means between 130-140 people inside the center. In preparation for the reopening, city staff spaced out fitness machines, including moving some into the large gym. Guests will get their temperatures read before entering.
Teens between the ages of 13-15 must be directly supervised by a member or paying adult. Programs for younger children will be added in the future as pandemic restrictions allow.
"We've adapted our beautiful facility to ensure a safe exercise environment based on public health Covid-19 guidelines," said Parks and Recreation Director Karen Larson in a press release. "This long-time, family-friendly facility is a beloved foundation in the community and we are so happy to bring it back."
It's not only an opportunity for people who've been waiting to get back on weight and cardio equipment, it's also an opportunity for those in need of part time jobs ranging from $14.00 to $20.00 an hour. Positions include front desk attendants, sports specialists, lifeguards and facility attendants.
The center is also running a "Welcome Back Special" for new members offering one month passes at reduced rates and no initiation fees.
Since the pandemic began the Sports Center has held online exercise sessions and later as regulations changed held group classes on an outdoor patio.
