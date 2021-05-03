Cars parked on public streets for more than 72 hours in Monterey are set to begin receiving tickets again as the city announced the revival of parking enforcement.
The city stopped enforcing its 72-hour rule in the early days of the pandemic as lockdowns forced many to stay home and leave their cars parked. In an April 27 tweet, the city announced that as the city begins returning to normal, so too would parking enforcement.
“The Parking Division will reinstate 72-hour parking enforcement in neighborhoods starting Monday, May 3,” the tweet read. “Enforcement was suspended due to COVID-19 shelter in place order. Staff have had multiple complaints and requests to start enforcing the restrictions.”
City code Chapter 20 Sect. 72 mandates: “No person who owns or has possession, custody or control of any vehicle shall park such vehicle upon any street or alley for more than a consecutive period of 72 hours.”
