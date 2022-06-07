Six months ago the Pacific Grove City Council signaled it was unhappy with its city attorney since 2005, David Laredo. After a closed session performance review on Dec. 1, Mayor Bill Peake briefly shared in open session that the council voted 7-0 to request contract proposals from any interested attorney or law firm.
On May 17, the council met in a special closed session meeting to discuss "Public Employment; City Attorney," which some observers thought might mean Laredo was out and a new attorney was in.
Today Laredo confirmed his last day as city attorney is July 1, when his current contract approved by the council in 2017 officially ends.
"When I accepted the honor of being appointed city attorney I told the City Council I had been an energetic member of the Pacific Grove community for decades before I became city attorney, and that I planned to continue in that vein long after I step aside from this office," Laredo said in a press release. "The time has now come to honor that commitment."
It was no secret why the P.G. council was unhappy. A legal mistake under Laredo's watch concerning a sales tax measure passed by voters in 2020 but rejected by the state for referencing the wrong ordinance cost the city potentially $1 million annually. The city challenged the state's decision in court and lost.
The Council corrected the mistake by putting up an amended measure in a special election on April 12. Voters approved it nearly 60 percent to 40 percent and the new sales tax of 9.25 percent went into effect immediately.
A new city attorney will be announced at the end of June in an open session, says Mayor Bill Peake. "I appreciate all the years of service and dedication to the community," he says of Laredo's 17 years as city attorney.
Laredo is the managing partner of De Lay & Laredo, based in Pacific Grove, and focused on providing legal counsel to local public agencies and nonprofit organizations. Laredo serves as general counsel for the Monterey Peninsula Water District and for the Monterey Salinas Transit District.
