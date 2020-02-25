Ask, and ye shall receive, at least for some air travelers. Regular visitors to and from Texas have been asking for years for year-round daily service between Dallas-Fort Worth International and Monterey Regional Airport—and it’s now coming, starting on April 8.
There’s been seasonal roundtrip service on American Airlines since April 2019, but it was only meant to carry through November. The service was later pushed out to the end of the holiday season. Thanks to passenger demand, the service is now going throughout the year, with a second seasonal flight added, also starting April 8.
“Since we began the MRY-DFW route last April, the result has been incredible,” said Jason Reisinger, American Airline’s network planning managing director, in a press release on Feb. 24. “We are excited to expand service in direct response to customer demand.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.