As we head into the first full week of eligibility for all residents age 16 and above, there are still Covid-19 vaccine appointments available Wednesday and Thursday at the Montage Wellness Center in Marina, Montage Health announced today.
On Wednesday the vaccine being given will be the Pfizer vaccine, appropriate for anyone age 16 and older. On Thursday the vaccine available will be Moderna, which is only for ages 18 and up.
The appointments are available through the state's appointment website my turn.ca.gov. They're also accessible on the Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula's website at chomp.org/covidvaccine.
In Salinas, the Salinas Valley Medical Clinic is offering vaccine appointments to anyone through its vaccination clinic. The appointments are available through the states's MyTurn website.
The clinic is also offering a way to make appointments by phone for anyone that doesn't have the ability to make them via the internet. The phone number for help is 831-771-3885.
"We have an outstanding team and process in place to vaccinate up to 1,000 people a day at our SVMC clinic and we have hundreds of appointments available," said Pete Delgado, president and CEO of Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System, in a press release.
More links to appointments through pharmacies and elsewhere can be found through the Weekly's vaccination guide.
Since December, CHOMP has administered more than 40,000 Covid-19 vaccines. SVMHS has administered approximately 35,000. As of Monday, more than 215,000 doses of vaccine have made it into the arms of residents, according to the California Immunization Registry. The Monterey County Health Department reports that 54 percent of residents age 16 and up have received at least one dose.
