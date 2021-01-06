The Monterey Bay Aquarium closed to the public on March 13, 2020, just as the global pandemic was reaching Monterey County.
The nonprofit institution announced a third round of layoffs today, Wednesday, Jan. 6, as it approaches 10 months of closure and no ticket sales.
Twenty-seven active employees were laid off today, bringing the total number of people laid off since the beginning of the pandemic to 243, a 40-percent reduction in staff.
Since closing, the Aquarium has lost $55 million in revenue, and reports the cost of operating just to keep animals fed and healthy during the closure is $1.3 million per week.
"These reductions were another painful, but necessary, decision that was made to maintain the long-term viability and fiscal health of the Aquarium,” Executive Director Julie Packard said in a statement.
