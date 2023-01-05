According to PG&E, 3,022 customers in Monterey County are currently without power due to the ongoing atmospheric river, and it remains unclear when their power will be restored.
PG&E spokesperson Jennifer Robison writes by email that "more than 3,000 PG&E crew members, contractors and mutual-aid personnel are working to restore customers after last night's storm.
"Due to flooding, road closures, downed trees and other obstacles, crews might be delayed in repairing damaged equipment because of access issues. These issues may also delay updates to pge.com/outages. Once we can safely access areas, our crews visually inspect damage to our system before we can safely repair equipment and restore power."
Once crews have access to a place with down power, they will also assess if it's safe to turn the power back on. Robison adds, "We anticipate access to damaged areas may be difficult, which could add to the time it takes to restore power. Flooding, downed trees, and unstable soil contributing to falling rock and debris flows are all likely to occur and pose hazards for crews seeking access."
Per PG&E's outage map, the areas impacted most are parts of Pebble Beach and Big Sur, and east of Greenfield.
Robison writes that customers who've signed up for notifications will be informed when their power is restored.
