On Aug. 19, 2021, Texas-based Vistra Energy was parading its battery storage facility in Moss Landing as the world’s largest, after adding a 100 megawatt facility to the site’s existing 300 megawatt facility.
By Sept. 9, the 300MW facility shut down indefinitely after an incident caused the battery storage plant’s fire suppression system to soak around 7,000 batteries. Then on Sunday, Feb. 13, just after the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl, local fire crews were called to the newer, 100MW facility for a similar incident.
What was once the site of the world’s largest battery storage facility is now the site of two inactive battery plants. In a news release on Feb. 15, Vistra Energy said they were gearing up to restart the 300MW facility but have canned the plans following the Feb. 13 incident, which remains under investigation. Vistra Energy did not respond to the Weekly’s requests for comment in time for this story.
North County Fire District Chief Joel Mendoza says four trucks responded to the Feb. 13 event. When they arrived, he says the situation looked very similar to what he saw in September: wet batteries and melted plastic around the battery racks. His team stayed on site for about 24 hours, Mendoza says.
Mendoza says the plant will remain dormant until Vistra Energy figures out what happened and repairs any issues.
