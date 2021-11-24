The Monterey College District Board of Trustees sprinted in early October to find an interim leader after learning they were losing their superintendent/president, David Martin, to City College of San Francisco for the job of chancellor beginning Nov. 1. Several weeks after the sprint began, the trustees announced today they have three finalists.
The finalists are: Jane Harmon, who recently served as interim vice president of student affairs at San Jose City College; Catherine Webb, vice president of the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges, headquartered in Novato; Mark Zacovic, interim vice president of human resources and employee relations at College of the Desert, located in Palm Desert.
All three have served a variety of permanent and interim positions at community colleges in California. Webb is already linked to MPC, according to her bio on the ACCJC website. Earlier in her career she was a faculty librarian and accreditation liaison officer at MPC. She also served as the founding dean of MPC’s Office of Planning, Research, and Institutional Effectiveness.
The trustees expect to make a decision at the Dec. 15 board meeting. Since Martin exited the college's vice president of academic affairs, Jon Knolle, is serving as acting superintendent/president while still maintaining his role as a vice president, according to a spokesperson.
