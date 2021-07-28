Planned upgrades to the Dan Albert Stadium at Monterey High School received effusive support on Tuesday night, July 27, from the dozens of neighbors and parents and coaches who urged the Monterey Peninsula Unified School District to approve the project. Before voting 7-0 to approve, board members were similarly effusive in their support. And they had some words for critics of the project.
"I just want the public to know the cost of this [environmental impact report] was in the hundreds of thousands of dollars…which was put together in an attempt to please our neighbors. We can't please everybody," said board trustee Tm Jennings.
"I just want the public to know the district has done everything it can do to please the neighbors in a neighborhood where the school has been there 116 years, definitely longer than any of those residents, who bought a home near a school."
But there are indeed neighbors who oppose the project, chiefly because it calls for plans to install four 70-foot-tall stadium lights, enabling night games.
No opponents spoke during the Tuesday night meeting, but they did write letters logging their concerns, which included the loss of parking spots; the potential that the school district might in the future install cellular towers on top of the lights; noise; and attracting more bustle and crowds to the high school in the evenings.
But the board members were vocal in their support. "I am a strong supporter of this project, I am so excited to see it move forward," said trustee Amanda Whitmire.
Trustee Jessica Hare said, "I feel unequivocally supportive of the EIR."
The EIR itself—specifically, whether to conduct one—was a subject of contention early on in the process of planning the project.
Under the California Environmental Quality Act, one option for a project is to complete a document called a mitigated negative declaration—a statement mostly detailing the non-impacts of a project—and the other is to complete an EIR, detailing the impacts a project would have on traffic, wildlife, viewshed, greenhouse gas emissions and other factors; the latter is a far more thorough analysis. MPUSD originally hired the planning firm EMC to produce the former, and EMC published a 90-page mitigated negative declaration.
But almost right away opponents spoke up, raising concerns that have lingered throughout the project—the impacts of the lights, noise, traffic, etc. MPUSD administrators decided instead to conduct a full-blown EIR and hired the firm Ascent Environmental to do so.
EMC Principal Michael Groves also spoke in front of the board on Tuesday night to say, "This particular project did not warrant an EIR. It could’ve been done with a mitigated negative declaration." (Groves has also been the Monterey High baseball coach for decades, something opponents raised as a potential conflict of interest early in the process.)
A refrain from MPUSD officials Tuesday night was that the thorough environmental process, while long and costly, had resulted in a better project that takes into account residents' feedback. "It’s taken a long and very careful process to get to this point. We’ve done so thoughtfully and with significant effort to allow as much public input as possible," Superintendent PK Diffenbaugh said.
That led the board to ultimately adopt Alternative 2, which includes restrictions on when the field can be used, which are meant to mitigate impacts like noise and light pollution. Those restrictions include:
- Use of Dan Albert Stadium and the to-be-constructed lower field is prohibited on Sundays.
- Use of the fields on Saturdays may not begin before 8am and must end by sunset (meaning, no need for lights).
- Weekday use of the fields by non-school groups must be done by 6pm (again, no need for lights).
- Non-school events may not use the PA system or lights.
Whitmire called the restrictions "an olive branch to the neighbors" and suggested that they'd gone too far in restricting use of the field, but joined the board in support.
