Monterey Peninsula Unified School District will implement a three-year plan to expand learning opportunities, resources and quality education to all its middle school students.
The district obtained a $5 million grant from The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for $5 million to implement equitable education in partnership with Pivot Learning, a nonprofit organization that works with teachers to create tailored teaching and learning strategies and increase students’ educational success.
“This grant will only further our efforts to provide resources for our teachers who serve a diverse student population,” Superintendent PK Diffenbaugh said in a press release.
The Effective Implementation Cohort grant seeks the same goals as the Gates Foundation on improving math readiness among students. It focuses on minorities (in this case, Latino, Black and English-language learners) and low-income students.
MPSUD will start a cohort-based initiative where principals and math teachers from different schools in Marina, Seaside and Monterey will work together to plan and prepare their teaching lessons.
Pivot Learning is all about gathering data and learning how math is being taught in the classroom. The objective is to develop a robust math curriculum at the district and fulfill California Common Core state standards. “The goal is to develop lesson modeling to prepare students for a life-long connection to mathematics,” said MPUSD Associate Superintendent of Educational Services Cresta McIntosh.
This plan is meant to benefit students from seventh and eighth grade from MPUSD and from Guilford County Schools in Greensboro, North Carolina.
