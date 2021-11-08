Monterey Peninsula Unified School District received a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity to increase programs to support students from military families.
“This grant acknowledges the importance of learning computational and math skills, and their close link in preparing students for college and careers in STEM fields,” MPUSD Superintendent PK Diffenbaugh said in a press release, referring to science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
The grant funds will be used reinforce programs designed to improve school, family and community relationships. It will also support a Computer Science for All project.
“This Computer Science for All project will address the limited access to computer science education for students, especially at a time when computing skills are increasingly needed for college readiness and career success,” said Cresa McIntosh, MPUSD's associate superintendent of educational services. McIntosh adds that Latino, Black and low-income students underperform in math and science compared to white, Asian and more affluent students.
MPUSD will develop a curriculum for transitional kindergarten through 12th grade that will be added to select schools in the district that have the highest percentage of students from military families: La Mesa, Marshal and Monte Vista elementary schools, math at Walter Colton Middle School, and math and data science courses at Monterey High. The grant will benefit 1,212 MPUSD students.
Beyond curriculum, activities on computer science and other STEM skills will include offering a Saturday Academy, coding clubs, hackathons, after-school tutoring, a summer bridge program, and family computer science/STEM learning events.
This school year, the first year supported by the grant, will focus on developing and planning the curriculum. Years two through five will focus on implementation.
