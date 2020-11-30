Sixty-five years ago tomorrow, Dec. 1, Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat to a white passenger. Her action in 1955 helped spark a movement to desegregate public transportation in Montgomery, Alabama and beyond.
Tomorrow, Dec. 1, Monterey-Salinas Transit will offer free fares all day to honor Parks. Her courage started one of the largest social movements in history, the Montgomery bus boycott, that lasted for 11 months. It led to the integration in public transportation in that city, and six months later, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled it was unconstitutional to segregate passengers in public buses.
“That one event by Ms. Parks to exert her rights on board that bus led to much bigger things and what eventually [contributed to the] national civil rights movement,” MST General Manager Carl Sedoryk says.
In an announcement of the free fares, MST says the transit agency is “committed to making transportation available for everyone.”
The buses will have cards explaining why MST is offering free rides on Dec. 1. “We are actually also reserving a seat with an image of Ms. Parks on every bus,” Sedoryk says.
The free rides will be available on all current MST routes and ADA Paratransit (transportation services for people with disabilities).
For more information, call 1 888-MST-BUS1 or visit mst.org.
