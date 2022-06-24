Monterey-Salinas Transit is holding three public hearings over the next few weeks to receive public comments on a proposed new fare structure.
Presently, MST's fare structure, which has been in place for a decade, is based on the length of the route—from $1.50, $2.50 to $3.50—and at each transfer, riders have to pay another fare.
Under the new proposed rate structure, all tickets would cost $2 and are good to board any bus for up to two hours.
"It’s like a two-hour pass, if you will," says MST General Manager Carl Sedoryk, who says the new fare system would be implemented this fall or early winter in tandem with the rollout of MST's new bus transit network, which it calls "Better Bus Network."
A key change to the new proposed network is that it includes transit hubs in certain places where riders can make timed changes with other lines. So conceivably, Sedoryk says, a rider could pay $2 to get from King City to Monterey on one ticket if the connection is timed right.
"We think it’s going to significantly lower cost to our passengers," Sedoryk says.
The public hearings will be held June 27 at Greenfield Civic Center from 6-7pm, June 29 at Montage Wellness Center in Marina (also 6-7pm) and at the MST office in Ryan Ranch in Monterey on July 11 at 10am.
