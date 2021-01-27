The damage since a winter storm began Tuesday afternoon—dumping as much as 4 inches of rain in South County and Carmel Valley, 1 inch in Monterey and Salinas and 8 inches in the Santa Lucia Mountains of Big Sur—is not as severe as it could have been, says Monterey County Emergency Services Manager Gerry Malais. But that's not to say it didn't do some serious damage, with four mud flows up to 4 feet that entered private homes, stranding people who did not evacuate along River Road near Salinas.
Monterey County Regional Fire District officials reports that roughly 20 to 25 buildings, including homes, were damaged and one person was injured while evacuating her home. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office reports that one mobile home and one barn were caught in mud flows and moved.
"The damage is much less than it could have been," Malais says. "It's just a matter of doing a damage assessment, not only of private property but also public infrastructure, which we are in the process of doing."
He attributes the less-than-worst damage to effective preparations in burned areas. "The mitigation measures paid off," Malais says. "The county has spent weeks rehabbing Toro Park and other burn areas, putting down channels to divert water and mud."
Much of the damage to public infrastructure is on roads. There are currently closures on Carmel Valley Road near Rana Creek, Alisal Road east of Salinas city limits, substantial stretches of River Road and Highway 1 in Big Sur due to weather conditions and slides. (For a list of Monterey County road closures, click here.)
High winds contributed to downed trees and power outages. North Monterey County Unified School District canceled all schools today due to power outages.
In Carmel, about eight trees came down or split overnight, and as of Wednesday at 4pm, much of the village of Carmel-By-The-Sea remains without power.
The biggest loss was a tall 70-year-old Monterey pine in the median on Ocean Avenue, nearly 4 feet in diameter, that split down the middle.
"It was very iconic," says City Manager Chip Rerig. "It's going to be like losing a friend."
The SPCA Monterey County is currently sheltering 41 pets that were evacuated, including nine dogs, 14 cats, 17 horses, and one donkey. (For information on animal evacuations, call the SPCA at 373-2631 during daytime hours, or 264-5424 at night.)
More rain is in the forecast through Thursday, Jan. 28, with between 1-3 inches of rain tonight and another 1-2 inches tomorrow. It will be windy, with gusts of up to 55 mph. The chance of rain is expected to decrease on Friday with partly cloudy skies by Friday afternoon.
In its forecast for the region through Thursday night, the National Weather Service predicted "intense rain rates that may lead to flash flooding and/or debris flow risk in burn scars."
As of 4:19pm Wednesday, The National Weather Service reports a half-inch of rain falling in the last 30 minutes alone over the Dolan Fire burn area in Big Sur. "Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly," the agency predicts.
Regional flooding and wind advisories, as well as evacuation orders, remain in effect.
Malais warns not to think the worst is necessarily over, noting that mud flows can happen up to 36 hours after rain stops. "We are going to be on guard," he says. "We are going to have all of our warning systems in play, we have the evacuation order in place because these areas are not safe, even though we're getting only moderate rain."
Evacuees can get assistance and register for alternative shelter (located at other sites) at the following locations, which open at 4pm Tuesday, Jan. 26: Toro Park School at 22500 Portola Drive, Salinas; Chualar Union Elementary School at 24285 Lincoln St., Chualar; and Carmel Valley Library at 65 W. Carmel Valley Road.
Numerous local hotels are offering reduced rates to evacuees, and some even take pets. For a list, click here.
Pam Marino contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.