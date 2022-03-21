Charles "Chad" Harris has been a practicing physician at Natividad Medical Center since 2011, starting as a family medicine staff physician and rising to chief medical information officer and serving as chief of staff after being elected by his peers. Now after more than nine months as the interim CEO, he's being recommended to the Monterey County Board of Supervisors as the permanent chief executive.
If his hiring is approved by the supervisors in their meeting tomorrow, Tuesday, March 22, Harris will officially take over on March 26 with an annual salary of $444,300.
Harris has "proven to be an exemplary leader by leading the hospital through various Covid-19 surges and staffing challenges" while working well with unions through contract negotiations, according to a staff report prepared by Irma Ramirez-Bough, director of human resources, and approved by County Administrative Officer Charles McKee.
"Due to his superior performance in the interim appointment, the Natividad Medical Center Board of Trustees recommends that [Harris] be appointed as the chief executive officer," the report states.
Supervisors voted 3-0, with two supervisors absent, on May 28, 2021, to appoint him as the interim CEO, replacing former CEO and physician Gary Gray who retired after six years in the role.
The vote on Harris' permanent hiring will take place during the 1:30pm session of the Board of Supervisors tomorrow in chambers at 168 W. Alisal St., Salinas, and online at bit.ly/BOS3-22-22.
