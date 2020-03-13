Schools and higher educations institutions in Monterey County are responding to the coronavirus crisis with some closing and others still evaluating what to do. No cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in the county.
On Friday afternoon, March 13, the Monterey County Office of Education announced that all K-12 public schools in the county in 24 different school districts would be closed for the remainder of the month. (The closure letter, signed by superintendents of all of those districts, is attached below.)
The campus of CSU Monterey Bay remains open but classes are suspended until March 19. Most classes will switch to an online-only format between March 20 and April 14. All tours and events on campus with more than 50 participants will be canceled through April 24.
The two local community colleges, Monterey Peninsula College and Hartnell College, are also responding. MPC is recommending that instructors switch to online education. Hartnell has closed and “plans are being developed to move more instruction online,” according to Superintendent/President Patricia Hsieh.
The Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey will move online after spring break on March 23 for the rest of the semester.
Moss Landing Marine Laboratories, which is part of the Cal State University system, has suspended all classes and will be closed until further notice.
At the Naval Postgraduate School, there has been no announcement about changes to instruction but the Winter Quarter graduation ceremony, scheduled for March 27, has been canceled.
Classes are not be canceled at the Defense Language Institute, according to spokesperson Natela Cutter. “We are rehearsing and preparing to transition to a virtual classroom environment should this be required in the future,” she writes by email. “DLI faculty, staff and students have been advised to use social distancing measures.”
