Fire season may be over, but it will be back soon enough—and so will the preemptive blackouts.
The reality of potential power shut-offs for millions of California is driving interest in solutions and investment in backup power and microgrid technology.
The most recent initiative on the Central Coast comes from Monterey Bay Community Power, the public agency that bulk buys electricity on behalf of nearly all residents of Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz counties. (Much of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties is being incorporated into MBPC’s service area.)
At its Dec. 4 meeting, the board of MBCP voted to create what it’s calling the Uninterruptible Power Supply Fund. The agency is setting aside $25 million for low-interest loans to support backup power generation for facilities providing critical public services.
The list of facilities that can apply for financing includes fire stations, medical centers, wastewater treatment plants, cooling centers traffic lights, schools and grocery stores.
“With the recent (Public Safety Power Shutoff) events impacting more than 80,000 current MBCP customers and potentially more in communities that are joining MBCP this year, it is imperative MBCP invests in supporting backup energy supply at critical facilities,” says a report compiled by the agency’s staff. “With over 700 potentially eligible sites, this funding will provide a strategic contribution towards establishing greater local energy development, resiliency and economic development.”
