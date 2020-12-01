As part of an effort to increase opportunities for residents to get tested for Covid-19, a new state-supported testing site is open at the Castroville Library as of today, Dec. 1.
The site is by appointment, 7:30am-8pm, Tuesdays through Saturdays, inside the library at 11160 Speegle St. It is open to everyone with or without symptoms and with or without insurance. Testing is free.
For more information call 888-634-1123, or visit lhi.care/covidtesting.
Two weeks ago, Monterey County Health Officer Edward Moreno announced the Castroville site was coming, along with a drive-thru site in King City and a roving team of health care workers to test inside skilled nursing facilities and other locations. Details for the drive-thru site and the roving team have yet to be announced.
