More wind, solar and the increasingly important battery storage capacity will be available for customers of Central Coast Community Energy, or 3CE, after the renewables-focused alternative to Pacific Gas and Electric finalized a deal to bolster its renewable energy portfolio.
The power purchase agreement has 3CE—which serves Monterey, San Benito, Santa Barbara, Santa Cruz and San Luis Obispo counties—and Silicon Valley Community Energy splitting up 779 megawatts of wind and solar energy and about 119 megawatts of battery storage capacity. 3CE will be able to access 33 megawatts of wind power from Riverside County and 402.5 megawatts of solar energy from Tulare, Fresno, Riverside and Kern counties in California, as well La Paz County in Arizona. About 68 megawatts of battery storage capacity will be sourced from Tulare, Fresno, Riverside and Kern counties.
The new deal will provide enough power to electrify more than 122,000 homes annually. The projects are expected to come online by 2025. Shelly Whitworth, spokesperson for 3CE, says once the power is available, it will make 3CE's power portfolio 61-percent clean and renewable energy and on track to hit its goal of 100 percent clean and renewable by 2030. The additional renewable capacity will help 3CE continue to wane itself off of its reliance on hydropower, which accounted for 70 percent of its energy portfolio when the organization launched in 2018.
Whitworth says 3CE is still negotiating a deal for an additional seven local renewable energy projects, which a 100-megawatt solar-plus-storage project and six other battery storage projects.
