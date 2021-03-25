With a sharp increase in Covid-19 vaccines on its way to California this week and the weeks following, Gov. Gavin Newsom today announced that vaccination eligibility will open up to anyone age 50 and above on April 1. It will open up to anyone age 16 and older on April 15.
A spokesperson for the Monterey County Health Department confirms that this will include county residents, but as always, getting an appointment will depend on vaccine availability.
This week California saw a 50 percent increase in total vaccines allocated by the federal government to the state, with over 2.2 million total doses promised. Last week the number of doses was 1.8 million.
Vaccine deliveries to California have been flat all month, in the 1.5-1.8 million range each week. When eligibility opened up on March 15 statewide—March 17 in Monterey County—to anyone age 16-64 with a chronic condition or disability, appointments were initially hard to come by for some with the crush of people seeking to sign up.
This week appointments have opened up with the initial rush over and more vaccines getting delivered to counties. More vaccines are expected to come from the federal government in the weeks ahead.
Also today, President Joe Biden announced in his first press conference that he's upping his goal of 100 million shots in the first 100 days—a goal his administration met on his 58th day in office—to 200 million shots in 100 days.
"I know it's ambitious," Biden said. "I believe we can do it."
As of Monday, Monterey County has received a total of 133,380 vaccine doses from the state since vaccinations began in December, according to the Health Department. More than 108,000, or 82 percent of those have been administered, according to the state's immunization database. Approximately 28 percent of county residents age 16 and older have received at least one dose. The numbers do not include federal supplies coming to military installations or the VA clinic.
