While much of Monterey County has enjoyed a break in the rainy weather, vigilance is still encouraged for everyone when traveling this weekend.
The Salinas River flooded onto smaller roads and farmlands overnight. Officials have referred to the event as “slow-moving” and will keep precautionary measures in place.
For now, the National Weather Service forecasts the level of the Salinas River will decrease. It crested at about 10am Friday morning, Jan. 13, at 24.6 feet.
Flood warnings for the river will remain at least overnight through Saturday afternoon, Jan. 14. This includes the possibility of losing access to Highway 1 and Highway 68. The communities in Pajaro and Chualur are still most at-risk.
Maia Carroll, communications coordinator for Monterey County, says there has been localized flooding, mostly in agricultural land, but the situation remains unpredictable.
“We want people to stay aware, and be sure to check road conditions if they go out so they are sure of what routes are open and available,” she says.
Evacuation orders also remain in effect for communities along the Carmel River, Pajaro River, Big Sur River and Arroyo Seco River.
(In addition to evacuation orders, you can view road closures on an interactive map on the county Office of Emergency Services' website.)
The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office gave press conferences on Jan. 11 and 12 to reiterate the warnings given this week. Officials urged people to make plans in case of an emergency and to stay away from low-lying areas.
“Turn around when you see water, and heed road closures,” Sheriff Tina Nieto said.
The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flooding warning based on a combination of high tides and high surf, along with continued rainfall, that takes effect at 3am Saturday, Jan. 14, and is in effect through 9am Monday, Jan. 16.
In addition, a high wind advisory has been issued for gusts of up to 50mph expected from early Saturday through midday on Jan. 14.
