After 12 years leading North Monterey County Unified School District, NMCUSD’s board negotiated and accepted Superintendent Kari Yeater's resignation on Thursday, Aug. 24, despite receiving a satisfactory evaluation for the 2022-2023 school year.
“The board approved a resignation agreement with Superintendent Kari Yeater,” NMCUSD President Elizabeth Gamez Samuels said at the meeting.
Board members shared their farewells and praised Yeater's contributions. “You are the reason I joined,” Boardmember Martha Chavarria said, praising the programs and resources Yeater brought to NMCUSD. “Your vision and the passion you brought to this district was so transparent.”
Over the past few months, Yeater has been under scrutiny because of low student academic performance and lack of maintenance of school facilities. A group of parents and guardians called NMC Parents4Change rallied, demanding Yeater’s resignation.
Leaders from NMC Parents4Change welcomed the news and said they want to work with the district in the superintendent search and get more parents involved.
Yeater will receive a one-year salary of $269,965 (her pay was readjusted to fulfill the cost of living adjustment for the 2023-2024 school year, as required for her contract). Yeater will also receive health and welfare benefits for up to 12 months and a payout of $48,845 for 40 days of unused vacation.
Yeater is the second local school superintendent being released this month. Two weeks prior, on Aug. 11, Carmel Unified School District’s board accepted Superintendent Ted Knight’s resignation. The separation agreement included a payment for what he would have made in two years.
Yeater’s last day at NMCUSD is Thursday, Aug. 31.
